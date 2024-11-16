BIO-key International Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

BIO-key International, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on November 14, 2024. In a press release issued on the same date, the company disclosed these results.

Get alerts:

The information provided in the Current Report on Form 8-K, along with the attached press release as Exhibit 99, will not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It does not subject the company to the liabilities of that Section nor does it incorporate by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specified otherwise in such a filing.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Cecilia C. Welch, signed the report on behalf of BIO-Key International, Inc. on November 15, 2024.

Included in the filing is Exhibit 99.1, which contains the detailed press release dated November 14, 2024, showcasing the financial outcomes of the third quarter for BIO-key International, Inc.

Moreover, covered within the filing is Exhibit 104, which features the Cover Page Interactive Data File that incorporates the Inline XBRL document.

For more information and a comprehensive overview of BIO-key International, Inc.’s financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, interested parties are encouraged to review the detailed press release provided in Exhibit 99.1.

The company’s filing stands as a significant disclosure of its financial health and performance for the specified quarter, offering insights into its operations and standing within the market.

Please refer to the official SEC filing for complete and accurate details regarding BIO-key International, Inc.’s financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BIO-key International’s 8K filing here.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Stories