Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Binah Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of BCGWW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Binah Capital Group Company Profile
