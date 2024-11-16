Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Binah Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of BCGWW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

