Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 150,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of BETR opened at 12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 12.41 and a 12-month high of 45.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.53.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%. The company had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

