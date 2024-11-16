Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

