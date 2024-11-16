Berenberg Bank Downgrades Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Hold

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.