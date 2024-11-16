Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,331.17. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 244.22 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

