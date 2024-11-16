Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $33.30. 462,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

