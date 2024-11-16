Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.4 days.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Beach Energy has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.24.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

