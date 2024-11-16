BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX) Insider Buys A$50,478.54 in Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Shaw purchased 480,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,478.54 ($32,566.80).

Jayne Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Jayne Shaw acquired 125,000 shares of BCAL Diagnostics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$14,375.00 ($9,274.19).

BCAL Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 3.60.

About BCAL Diagnostics

BCAL Diagnostics Limited, a screening and diagnostic company, engages in developing a non-invasive blood test for the detection of breast cancer. It develops BCAL test, a lipid biomarker blood test with the potential to be used for breast cancer prevention, screening, and monitoring; and in vitro diagnostic test (IVD) that confirms a fingerprint of lipid biomarkers extracted from patient's blood plasma to diagnose the presence of breast cancer cells in a patient's body.

