Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,290 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 666,214 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,887,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $251,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,491,000 after acquiring an additional 461,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,471,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $124,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,886 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

