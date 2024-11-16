Barclays Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $17.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 177,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 42.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

