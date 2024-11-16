Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $515.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $522.37 on Wednesday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

