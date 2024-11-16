Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BKSC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.15%.

Bank of South Carolina Increases Dividend

About Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

