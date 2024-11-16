Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $245,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

