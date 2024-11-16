Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.