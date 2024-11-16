Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $53.40.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
