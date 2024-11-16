Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $209,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

