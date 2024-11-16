Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 489 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 145,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

