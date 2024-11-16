Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

AZLGF stock opened at C$20.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.05. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$18.36 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

