Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
AZLGF stock opened at C$20.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.05. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$18.36 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.
Azelis Group Company Profile
