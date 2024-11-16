Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.44 ($15.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,230.38 ($15.51). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.75), with a volume of 19,681 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
