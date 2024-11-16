Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Raised to $1.80

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 7.2 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $144.67 million, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.