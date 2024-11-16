Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 20.9% in October

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 51,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 279,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,261. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

