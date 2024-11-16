ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $709.90 and last traded at $708.70. 1,660,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,423,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $881.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.