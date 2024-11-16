ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $658.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a one year low of $654.77 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

