ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in ASML by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.9% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ASML by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $658.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $758.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $883.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $654.77 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

