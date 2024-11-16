Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.