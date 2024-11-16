Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASND. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.51. 1,448,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.70. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

