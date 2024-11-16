Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.3 %

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

