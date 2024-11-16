Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Armlogi Trading Up 8.5 %

BTOC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 741,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,731. Armlogi has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armlogi

Armlogi Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armlogi stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:BTOC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

