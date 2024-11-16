Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$92,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$92,000.00.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$45.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.38.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

