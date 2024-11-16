Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ARCO remained flat at $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 952,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

