Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

