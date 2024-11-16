Archer Investment Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1,208.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

