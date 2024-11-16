Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.4 %

ZBH stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

