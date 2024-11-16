Archer Investment Corp Acquires 73 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

