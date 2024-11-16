Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Update

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.

Aquafil Price Performance

Aquafil stock remained flat at $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aquafil has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Get Aquafil alerts:

About Aquafil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquafil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquafil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.