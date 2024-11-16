Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Update

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.
Aquafil Price Performance
Aquafil stock remained flat at $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aquafil has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.
About Aquafil
