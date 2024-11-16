Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,255.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,093.06.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

