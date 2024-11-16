Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.3 %

CLH stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $158.42 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.02 and a 200-day moving average of $233.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

