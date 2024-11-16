Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 63.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 934,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $81.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

