APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 18,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
APA Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.24. APA has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
APA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.
Institutional Trading of APA
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.
Get Our Latest Research Report on APA
About APA
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Deciphering Disruption: Inside Cathie Wood’s Latest Plays
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.