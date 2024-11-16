Annexon’s (ANNX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Annexon Trading Down 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 1,917,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,268. The stock has a market cap of $646.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $135,768. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 331,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Annexon by 212.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Annexon by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annexon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

