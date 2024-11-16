Anja Manuel Buys 1,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Anja Manuel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anja Manuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Anja Manuel acquired 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $107,760.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $8,232,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

