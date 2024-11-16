Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.84 ($8.15) and traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.07). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.05), with a volume of 36,273 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £283.54 million, a PE ratio of 629.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 646.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.52.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

