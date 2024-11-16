Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $12.50

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLO. Bank of America increased their price target on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

DLO stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth $109,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

