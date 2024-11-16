Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

