AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 178,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMERISAFE

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth about $23,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after buying an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 136.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 701,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSF stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $3.37 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $13.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.