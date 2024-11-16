American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.55% of American Woodmark worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 31.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at $9,998,315.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

