American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Financial Comparison

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and American Tower”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $90.65 million 6.70 $29.61 million $1.62 17.52 American Tower $11.14 billion 8.24 $1.48 billion $2.37 82.89

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 38.96% 11.35% 4.58% American Tower 10.05% 22.01% 3.55%

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. One Liberty Properties pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 273.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for One Liberty Properties and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Tower 0 3 9 1 2.85

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $235.85, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Tower beats One Liberty Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

