American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,641. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
