American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,641. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

