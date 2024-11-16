American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,501 shares traded.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

