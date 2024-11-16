Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160,300 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.19% of Amedisys worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $6,752,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amedisys by 61.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

